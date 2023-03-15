NIA Conducts Multiple Raids in J&K, Punjab Against Terror Groups Targeting Minorities, Religious Events

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raided 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Punjab in a case related to terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based proscribed organisations to radicalize youth of the Union Territory and target members of minority communities, security personnel and religious events and activities, the agency said on Wednesday.

The raids were carried out on Tuesday at 14 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam and Kathua; and one location in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, the agency added.

NIA on March 14 conducted searches at 14 locations in 6 districts of Jammu & Kashmir, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam and Kathua; and 1 location in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab against OGWs and cadres of various proscribed outfits and their affiliates. — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

NIA sleuths searched the premises of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and cadres of various proscribed outfits and their affiliates, said the anti-terror agency. During investigations, the NIA said, "Twelve suspects were identified who were in touch with different Pakistan-based handlers".

Searches were conducted yesterday at 11 locations belonging to these 12 suspects across Jammu and Kashmir in the districts of Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and one location in Punjab`s Fatehgarh Sahib. "Digital devices and incriminating material were seized from these locations yesterday," said the NIA, adding that further investigations in the case are in progress.

The case relates to a terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations to radicalise the youth of J&K and target members of minority communities, security personnel and religious events and activities. — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

In June last year, the NIA registered a suo-moto case against Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and cadres of various proscribed outfits and their affiliates and off-shoots, who were operating under various pseudo names on the commands of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

In follow-up operations last year, these searches were conducted by the NIA sleuths. The case relates to a terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations to radicalize the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and target members of minority communities, security personnel and religious events and activities, said the agency.

"The accused were also found involved in spreading terror in Jammu and Kashmir over cyber-space."