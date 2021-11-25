हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NIA

NIA files chargesheet against BKI terrorist for planning terror acts in India

The NIA said that Nijjar was associated with ‘Sikhs For Justice’ and has been trying to radicalise the Sikh community across the world in favor of creation of ‘Khalistan’.

NIA files chargesheet against BKI terrorist for planning terror acts in India

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (November 25) filed a chargesheet against Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a member of the proscribed terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist acts in India.

Nijjar, who was originally a resident of Punjab’s Jalandhar and currently residing in Canada, has been charged under several sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the NIA, “Nijjar used to send funds to India through various MTSS services and hawala channels for developing a network of sympathizers for undertaking targeted killings in Punjab and was trying to arrange arms and ammunition from his Pakistan based associates for executing his nefarious plans.”

The agency also said that Nijjar was associated with ‘Sikhs For Justice’ and has been trying to radicalise the Sikh community across the world in favor of creation of ‘Khalistan’.

“He has been trying to incite  Sikhs to vote for secession, agitate against the Government of India and carry out violent activities, through various posts, audio messages and videos posted on social media,” said the NIA.

He has been designated as a ‘terrorist’ under the UAPA, it added.

