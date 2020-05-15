हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NIA

NIA files chargesheet in murder case of Parihar brothers at Kishtwar

Further investigation continues against absconding accused Jahangir Saroori and other accused persons.

File Photo

New Delhi: The National Investigation of Agency (NIA) on Friday (May 15) filed a chargesheet in the murder case of Anil Parihar (State Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir BJP) and his brother Ajeet Parihar in Kishtwar by terrorists belonging to banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. 

The chargesheet was filed in the special NIA court in Jammu against Osama-bin-Javid, Haroon Abbas, Zahid Hussain, Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed Butt and Azad Hussain Bagwan under Sections 302, 120B, 109 & 34 RPC, Sections 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 38, 39 & 40 of the UA(P) Act, Section 25(1A) & 25 of the Arms Act.
 
Initially, a case was registered by J&K Police at Kishtwar police station, which was later handed over to the NIA.

In November 2018, the Parihar brothers, Anil (52) and Ajeet (55) were returning home from their shop when they were fired upon from close range by terrorists in communally sensitive Kishtwar district. 

During the investigation, the police arrested Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed Butt, Azad Hussain Bagwan in connection with the case. It was revealed that all arrested accused had provided logistic support to terrorists Osama-bin-Javid, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain, who were involved in the murders of Parihar brothers.

The investigation unearthed the larger conspiracy of these terrorists and the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, who were attempting to revive terrorism in the region of Chenab valley of Doda, Kishtwar and  Ramban. 

It was also revealed that apart from targeting the Parihar brothers, the terrorists also carried out such activities in Kishtwar a previous year.

Parihar Brothers Kishtwar Jammu and Kashmir Terrorists
After NSA Ajit Doval's intervention, Myanmar hands over 22 northeast insurgents wanted in India
