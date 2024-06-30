Advertisement
NIA Raids 10 Locations In Tamil Nadu In Connection To Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Case

The NIA conducted searches at 10 locations across Tamil Nadu, including Erode district, in connection with the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 10 locations across Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning in connection with the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case, including two locations in Erode district.  

According to a report from news agency ANI, “the raids are still going on.” 

Earlier, the agency had arrested one individual after raiding various locations in 2021 in Tamil nadu linked with Hizb-ut-Tahrir case. 

The case, originally filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13(1)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, at Thideer Nagar police station in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, involves Mohammed Iqbal. He allegedly used his Facebook account, "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street," to post content that insulted a specific community and incited communal tension, thereby threatening public order.

This is a developing story.

