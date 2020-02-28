Night curfew imposed, internet services suspended in 6 districts of Meghalaya after clashes during anti-CAA rally

A night curfew was imposed and internet services suspended for 48 hours in six districts of Meghalaya on Friday after clashes erupted in Shella area of East Khasi Hills during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally. The six districts are--East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

The SMS services have been restricted to only five SMS per day in Shillong. According to the reports, incidents of vandalism and arson took place in East Khasi Hills.

According to the District Magistrate M War Nongbri, the curfew, in Shillong agglomeration, have been imposed from 10 pm on Friday till 8 am on Saturday.

The areas are--whole of municipal area; whole of cantonment area; all areas under Mawlai Block including Census Towns; all areas under Mawpat Block including Census Towns; areas under Mylliem block from Umshyrpi Bridge up to 7th Mile, upper Shillong and Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong, Siejiong.