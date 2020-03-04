President rejects Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta's mercy petition, fresh death warrant to be issued

New Delhi: The mercy petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case, has been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind. Earlier on Monday, Pawan's curative petition from the Supreme Court was dismissed.

The prosecution is ready to move an application in the Patiala High Court for fresh date of execution, shortly.

With this mercy plea rejection, the appeals, reconsideration petitions, curative petitions and mercy petitions of all the four convicts in the case have been exhausted, i.e., all the legal rights of the four convicts have been exercised.

The Patiala House trial court had on February 17 issued a death warrant against the four convicts Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay and Akshay Kumar to hanged on March 3 but Pawan's mercy petition was pending with the President. Now the trial court will issue a new death warrant for the convicts after 14 days.