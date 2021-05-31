हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari is the right man in the wrong party, says Congress leader Ashok Chavan

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the BJP leader maintains a 'dialogue with other parties despite ideological differences'.

Nitin Gadkari is the right man in the wrong party, says Congress leader Ashok Chavan

New Delhi: On a day when the NDA government at the centre completed seven years in office, Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday (May 30, 2021) praised Bharatiya Janata Party's Nitin Gadkari and said that he is the right man in the wrong party.

The Maharashtra Minister said that he often talks about Nitin Gadkari and that he is an efficient minister. 

"There are many issues which are related to basic amenities and infrastructure of Maharashtra. Gadkari takes those subjects seriously. I publicly praise his way of working either by writing articles or via tweets. But praising him does not mean that I support him politically. After all, he is a minister in the NDA government. So all I will say is that he is the right man but in the wrong party," Chavan said.

Asked if he had a favourite minister in the NDA government, Chavan replied that 'good words' could only be spoken about Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that Gadkari maintains a 'dialogue with other parties despite ideological differences'.

Chavan also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and said that it has failed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He alleged that the Centre has taken all decision-making powers into its hands, but now after the outbreak of coronavirus, it is blaming the state governments. 

(With agency inputs)
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nitin GadkariAshok ChavanBJPCongressCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

COVID-recovered patients should wait for six months for surgery procedures: ICMR advice

Must Watch

PT7M18S

World No Tobacco Day 2021 | Are smokers at greater risk of COVID-19 Infection?