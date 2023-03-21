topStoriesenglish2586425
'Nitish Kumar Is 'Mentally Unfit', Claimed He Was Home Minister': BJP MLA Bhushan Thakur

"Nitish Kumar on Monday claimed that he was the home minister of the country during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He never became the home minister of the country, still, he is claiming it. Hence, I have urged the authority to check his health status and inform common people of Bihar," Thakur said.

Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 08:53 PM IST|Source: IANS

BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur on Tuesday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "mentally unfit" and "misleading" 13 crore people of the state by giving "wrong" statements.

He demanded that the Bihar government should issue the health card of the chief minister.

"Nitish Kumar on Monday claimed that he was the home minister of the country during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He never became the home minister of the country, still, he is claiming it. Hence, I have urged the authority to check his health status and inform common people of Bihar," Thakur said.

"Nitish Kumar may have got mentally disturbed after Tejashwi Yadav on Monday claimed that neither he has a wish to become chief minister nor Nitish Kumar has a wish to become prime minister of the country. I want to say that the Prime Minister`s post is not vacant in the country. Still, these two leaders are dreaming of becoming Chief Minister and Prime Minister," Thakur said.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the prime minister of the country thrice -- for 13 days in 1996, 13 months in 1997 to 1998 and five years from 1999 to 2004, and Nitish Kumar served as union railway minister, Surface Transport and Highway Minister and Agriculture Minister of the country but he never became the home minister of the country, Thakur said.

