'No Bigger Religion Than To Help Others': Eknath Shinde At The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023

New Delhi: The CSR Journal on Saturday (February 25) awarded Excellence Awards – Edition 5, across 5 categories including Education and Skill Training, Health and Sanitation, Environment, Women Empowerment and Child Welfare, and Agriculture and Rural Development.

The top five winners were Jindal Steel and Power, National Mineral Development Corporation Limited, SBI Foundation, PVR Limited and Tata Capital Financial Services Limited from the respective categories.

Addressing the audience at the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that there's no religion than helping others. “Any kind of social work should be done from the heart. It is a big thing to identify those people who need help and support. The corporate companies which are present here today, you all are doing a great job by extending your help and support to those who need it the most. It is only possible to share their pain if you feel it," said Maharashtra CM.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners this evening for your amazing social work. It is a huge responsibility for the jury members also to select the winners. Those who have received the award, their responsibility has increased because they will now inspire more people to come forward and do good work which in turn will benefit society. There is no bigger religion than helping others,” CM Shinde added.

The gathering of over 250 individuals at the CSR Journal Excellence Awards ceremony included senior bureaucrats, public representatives, social activists, youth leaders, artists, members of India Inc. and meritorious students representing the future of India, during the fifth edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards.