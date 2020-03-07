No entry fee for women at ASI monuments on Women's day

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India has announced free entry to women visitors at all ASI-protected monuments on the International Women`s Day on March 8. These include the world`s most visited site Taj Mahal in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the ASI Director-General hereby directs that no fee shall be charged from women visitors to all centrally protected ticked monuments on March 8 (Sunday) on International Women`s Day," a circular issued by ASI headquarters in New Delhi said.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told IANS: "Though the Women`s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year, it has always been a tradition in India to respect women like `Devi` (goddess); such are the values of India."

"On this Women`s Day, we will showcase our respect to the `devis` by giving them free entry to any ASI monument. Har kaam desh ke naam (every work in the country`s name)," Patel added.

Women will hence be allowed free entry to monuments like Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun`s Tomb, Taj Mahal, Sun Temple in Konark, Mamallapuram, Ellora caves, Khajuraho monuments, and the Ajanta caves.