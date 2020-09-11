No job is 'JUST A JOB' if you have the right motivation for it

The entrepreneurial spirit is an attitude and perspective inclined to seek out change rather than just adapting to routines and strict plans. Regardless of one's educational backgrounds, the resources available to them or their respective fields of interest, the main factors that condition one's success are determination, hardwork, self-belief and no small amount of creative talent, staunchly believes the 32-year old successful businessman Mr. Harshavardhana Gourineni.

Mr. Gourineni is the MD and CEO of Mangal Industries, a significant part of the Amara Raja Group of Companies whose flagship company Amara Raja Batteries Limited is well-known for the brand 'Amaron'. In a highly competitive multibillion-dollar industry, it is challenging to stand out amidst the noise. But by sticking to the company's ethos of functionality and authenticity, Mr. Gourineni is also responsible for 'Galla Foods' which deals with the manufacturing of Fruit pulp and Beverages. Adding to this, he is also the convener of the Amara Raja Corporate Council, the summit decision-making body of Amara Raja Group.

Having been brought up in Chicago, Mr. Gourineni faced a lot of challenges when it came to adjusting with the culture, traditions and customs of a different country. Bridging the language gap, being called a product of nepotism are just a few of the many challenges that he had to face. However, his conviction, determination and vigorous efforts did not only prove to be profitable for the company but also prevented two of the business units from collapsing and thus overcoming the insurmountable odds.

He is of the belief that no job is "just a job"; where you work and what you do is a significant part of your life at any given point in time. "Fundamentally, the foundation of any successful business is Honesty & Respect. One must be responsible for their words and must keep their promises. Labour assessments, financial criteria, etc. should be clear and transparent. A successful leader should enable and mould successful employees. You are not just responsible for yourself but also the team that works with you. It is essential to be a good team leader, to create an improved organisational structure and to keep doing the same." he says.

In spite of being a prosperous business tycoon, Mr. Gourineni takes an equal interest in fitness and sports. He is of the belief that a healthy body makes a healthy mind. He is also assessing business opportunities in the fitness industry to channel his passion into a larger endeavour. Success depends on how one foresees things. One is bound to make mistakes but learning from them is the real ball game.

[Disclaimer: This is a featured content.]