'No Minister Can Go Against Party Ideology': Congress Warns Vikramaditya Singh Amid 'Eateries Diktat' Row

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh sparked controversy over his remarks that coincided with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives mandating the street vendors to display their names. Following his statement, the Congress leadership on Friday reprimanded him, saying that no individual is permitted to act against the party's policies and ideologies, reported PTI citing party sources.

Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, KC Venugopal held a meeting with Singh in New Delhi. During the meeting the party conveyed that they believe in former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s ideology of fighting hatred with love.

Singh was instructed to follow the party's ideology and policies, but he responded by informing the leadership that his remarks had been misquoted by the media. Amid backlash over Singh's statement on mandatory name displays for street vendors, the Himachal Pradesh government clarified on Thursday that no such decision had been made.

What Congress’ Vikramaditya Said

Vikramaditya Singh, who is the public works and urban development minister on Wednesday told reporters that it would be mandatory to display the names of the proprietor on the street eateries. The decesion he added was inspired by the UP CM Yogi’s orders.

The state government quickly distanced itself from Singh’s remark and clarified that no such order is in function. Sources in Delhi indicated that the Congress central leadership intervened, prompting the Himachal Pradesh government's clarification.

How The Himachal Government Responded

AICC Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla said he discussed the issue with Vikramaditya Singh and CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, noting it stemmed from the assembly speaker's committee to designate areas for street vendors.

The AICC's Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla said on Thursday that he had discussed the issue with Singh and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He had said the matter sprang from the assembly speaker forming a committee to designate specific areas for street vendors, including those selling food and other items.

"They will be given licences and regulated so that police do not harass them. The designated places will require identification such as Aadhaar cards and licences but there is no requirement for them to display a sign stating their name as the owner," Shukla told reporters in Jammu on Thursday.

"The aim is to ensure that street vendors have proper locations to operate without disrupting traffic, especially since it is a hilly area and has narrow roads." he had said.

