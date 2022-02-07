No MLA's son will get chairmanship…will resign if someone privileged gets it: Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday (February 6, 2022) assured the people that if he continues as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) no MLA's son will get a special treatment. Sidhu further promised that if some MLA's son gets the chairmanship, he will resign from his post.

“I promise that if I continue as PCC chief, no MLA's son will get the chairmanship, workers will get...will resign if someone privileged gets it…,” said Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

#WATCH | I promise that if I continue as PCC chief, no MLA's son will get the chairmanship, workers will get...will resign if someone privileged gets it...: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (06.02) pic.twitter.com/ZcWtpGVU1k — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu's remark came before the Congress announced Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab polls.

Navjot Singh Sidhu made these statements at a virtual rally in Punjab titled "Aawaz Punjab Di" addressed by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Ludhiana.

Additionally, while praising Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Sidhu said it was he who made a Dalit the chief minister of Punjab last year. "It is a moment of change, Inqilab, one which can better lives of people," said Sidhu.

"We don't need anything, we only need Punjab's welfare. My love for Punjab always wanted its betterment," he added.

Meanwhile, according to Congress, the virtual rally has broken all records after its live telecast was viewed by 11 lakh people on social media. The virtual rally was held on Sunday.

Congress Social Media Head, Rohan Gupta said, "The unique thing about the rally was the large audience of more than 90,000 people, who watched the rally live, simultaneously at the same time on the Facebook page of Rahul Gandhi. With the current views of 8.8 lakh, 42,000 comments, 1.1 million reach and 6000 shares, making it one of the most successful virtual rallies."

