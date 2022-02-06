On Charanjit Channi as Punjab CM candidate, Navjot Sidhu's reaction

New Delhi: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, one of the frontrunners of his party’s chief ministerial post in the state, has accepted defeat. Sidhu on Sunday (February 6) hailed the decision of announcing Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s CM face.

Addressing the Ludhiana virtual rally, the cricketer-turned-politician said he never lived for any post but wanted Punjab's betterment "During 17 years of political career, Sidhu never lived for any post, but always wanted Punjab's betterment and improvement in lives of its people," PTI quoted Sidhu as saying.

Praising Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Sidhu said it was he who made a Dalit the chief minister of Punjab last year. "It is a moment of change, Inqilab, one which can better lives of people," said Sidhu.

"We don't need anything, we only need Punjab's welfare. My love for Punjab always wanted its betterment," he added.

Sidhu and Channi were in the fray to become the Congress' CM face in Punjab. Earlier today, Sidhu had said he will accept Rahul Gandhi's decision. "Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab. All will abide by his decision !!!" he said in a tweet.

Taking a dig at his bitter rival and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said he used to dance to the tune of the BJP. "Now, Amarinder Singh talks of double engine. They are the ones who looted Punjab," the Punjab Congress chief alleged.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi declared Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress’ Punjab CM candidate. Reacting to the announcement, Channi thanked everyone and said the people of Punjab will fight the election battle with him. “I thank everyone. This is a big battle which I can't fight alone. I don't have the money, courage to fight it. The people of Punjab will fight this battle,” ANI quoted him as saying.

I thank everyone. This is a big battle which I can't fight alone. I don't have the money, courage to fight it. The people of Punjab will fight this battle: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi after he was announced as Congress' CM face for the #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/7yC8xxzbyy — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Punjab will vote on February 20 to elect a 117-member House. The results will be declared on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV