Noida aims to become India's first fully-vaccinated district against COVID-19: Officials

New Delhi: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday (May 28, 2021) resolved to make the district India's first fully vaccinated district against COVID-19.

While addressing a virtual meeting with the top health and administration officials of the district, District magistrate Suhas LY, along with police commissioner Alok Singh, on Friday directed the officials to ensure that the dream is achieved.

"DM Suhas L Y called on all officials to get totally committed toward ensuring the objective of getting Gautam Buddh Nagar fully vaccinated against COVID-19," District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said in a statement to the press.

Currently, Gautam Buddh Nagar is second after state capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccination but is first in terms of population ratio inoculated, according to the statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has an estimated population of 21 lakh of which around 15 lakh to 16 lakh people are to be vaccinated. As on Friday, 5.71 lakh people in the district have been vaccinated, which is around 30 percent of the total targeted population for vaccination, it added. However, the statement did not disclose any timeline for it.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar till Friday recorded over 439 COVID-related deaths. The district currently has over 1,930 active cases of coronavirus. While the mortality rate stands at 0.70 percent and the recovery rate at 96.18 percent in the district.

Live TV