5 more drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centres start in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar

New Delhi: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh has opened five more drive-in vaccinations for people in order to vaccinate more and more people amid the second wave of coronavirus COVID-19. With this, the total number of The Gautam Buddh Nagar district has opened drive-in vaccinations has risen to 10 in the district.

As per the latest guidelines, people above 18 years of age will also be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab at drive-in vaccination centres. This is the first such attempt in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district with the aim to make successful the inoculation program of Uttar Pradesh government.

People of age group from 18 to 44 can book an appointment at these centres through the Cowin portal and reach for inoculation at the allotted time, an official said.

As per a government statement, no booking is required for drive-in vaccination at DLF Mall of India (Noida), Omaxe CP Mall (Greater Noida), Shaheed Pathik Stadium (Greater Noida) for people of 45 years and above. Also, slot booking is not required for second dose of Covaxin at drive-in centre at GIP Mall, Gate No. 11 at Noida.

Also, drive-in through program is conducted from 10am-5pm for the first dose of vaccine for people of age group 18-44 at Gaur City Mall (Greater Noida), Pathways School (Noida sector 100), Millenium School (Noida sector 119), Cambridge School (KP 1, Greater Noida), Astor Public School (Greater Noida, J0-1 Delta-2), Pragyan Public School (Jewar).

In order to avail the program initiated by the District Officer, citizens will have to register themselves on the Cowin portal and book a slot at the designated places.

Citizens will be able to arrive at their designated place in their vehicle and get the first dose of the vaccine with ease. They will be able to leave for their home after staying inside their car for 30 minutes under the supervision of doctors.

Meanwhile, the district administration also appealed to the people to reach vaccination centres at the appointed time slot only for vaccination and not from the morning to avoid crowding.



