Noida Changes School Timings For Classes 1 to 8 Amid Heatwave Conditions

New Delhi: The country is reeling under heatwave conditions and amid the soaring temperatures many states have preponed the summer vacations for schools while some changed the timings.

In the wake of ongoing heatwave conditions, the district administration of Gautambudh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh has also changed the timings of schools for classes 1 to 8. Accoriding new schedule the timings for classes 1 to 8 in all the schools will be 8 am to 1 pm.

Earlier, in view of heatwave conditions, Lucknow changed the timings for Classes 1 to 8 to 7:30 am to 12:30 pm and for classes 9 to 12 will be from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm. Meanwhile, Prayagraj changed school timings for classes 1 to 8 and now the schools will function from 7 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, light showers brought some respite from the scorching heat in North India on Thursday as the mercury dipped by few notches in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

In the national capital, which received light rains in the evening, the maximum temperature settled at 36.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, while the minimum was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin. The weather department has said that the skies are expected to be partly cloudy for the next few days in Delhi.