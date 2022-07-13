NewsIndia
CHINESE NATIONALS ARRESTED

Noida: Cops arrest 14 Chinese nationals working for private firm... THIS is the reason

"The 14 Chinese nationals were detained by the Sector 49 police station team. The local intelligence unit had information that their visas had expired in 2020 but they had overstayed," the officer said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
  • 14 Chinese national arrested in Noida
  • All had valid passports
  • Chinese nationals arrested as their business visas got expired

Fourteen Chinese nationals, including a woman, were detained on Wednesday here for allegedly staying in the country illegally since 2020, police officials here said. They all worked for a private company in Noida's Phase 2 and possessed valid passports but their business visas had expired, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajesh S said.

"The 14 Chinese nationals were detained by the Sector 49 police station team. The local intelligence unit had information that their visas had expired in 2020 but they had overstayed," the officer said.

The DCP said these detained people are not linked to a recent case in Greater Noida where another Chinese national who was staying illegally in India since 2020.

Chinese nationals arrestedChinese nationals arrested in NoidaNoida Chinese nationals arrest news

