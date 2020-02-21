Noida-Faridabad road, shut for 69 days due to Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA stir, opens briefly for public

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday (February 21) opened the road from Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad and Jaitpur briefly before shutting it down again. The UP Police was removing the barricades from this route on Friday morning. But the road has been closed again.

This route goes from over Mahamaya flyover in Noida to Delhi and Faridabad. However, the road to Delhi's Sarita Vihar and Jasola through Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh is still closed.

The road along the banks of the canal can be followed towards Jaitpur, Madan Pur Khadar to Faridabad via Sarita Vihar.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register and National Register of Citizens. The peaceful demonstration has been underway for almost two months now.