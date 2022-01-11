हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Noida: Under-construction building collapses, 2 killed

Two other workers were also injured in the incident that occurred on the private property in the D block of Sector 26. They have been hospitalised, a police official said.

Noida: Under-construction building collapses, 2 killed
Representational Image

Two workers, including a woman, died after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

Two other workers were also injured in the incident that occurred on the private property in the D block of Sector 26. They have been hospitalised, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpa Bai (35) and Bharat Patel (50), both natives of Chhattisgarh. Maya (30), from Bihar, and Rameshwari (32), from Chhattisgarh, were injured.

"The four workers were hired by a Delhi-based contractor. They were working in the basement of the building when a portion of it collapsed and they got trapped underneath the rubble," a police spokesperson said.

"They were later taken to a hospital where two of them died," the spokesperson said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and other legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NoidaNoida building collapseCollapse of building in Noida
Next
Story

Antique idols of Indian deities worth nearly Rs 40 crore seized in Chennai

Must Watch

PT3M3S

US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient