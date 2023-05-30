Non-Muslim Worker Shot Dead By LeT Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

A non-Muslim civilian, hailing from the Udhampur district of the Jammu region, was shot dead by terrorists on Monday evening at the Ashajipora area in Anantnag. Police officials said that the civilian was identified as Deepak who was employed at a private circus mela at Amusement Park near Janglaat Mandi in the district. Police officials informed that the injured was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the officials said that soon after the attack, security forces reached the area and launched a manhunt to nab the attackers, who managed to escape.t year, multiple target killings of non-locals and Kashmiri Pandits took place in Valley, but police have claimed to kill all those terrorists involved in the target killings.

Terrorist outfit KFF (Kashmir Freedom Fighters ) has claimed responsibility for the attack. Condemnation had come from all political parties. PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti writing on Twitter said, "Deeply anguished by yet another attack on an innocent civilian in Anantnag. Deepu eked out his living by working at an amusement park. My heart goes out to his family in this hour of grief. This speaks volumes about GOI’s policy which has been a monumental failure in J&K."

National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The murder of Deepak who worked with a travelling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination & I condemn this militant attack unreservedly. May Deepak’s soul rest in peace."

Jammu Kashmir BJP unit to released a condemnation note which read, "Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul Monday condemned innocents killing of civilian Deepu from Udhampur in south Kashmir." Koul termed the killing as barbaric and offered his condolence to the bereaved family.