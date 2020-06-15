Now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to target Centre on coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the handling of coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (June 15) used the quote of famous scientist Albert Einstein to criticise the nationwide lockdown imposed by the prime minister to curb the spread of the deadly virus in India.

“This lock down proves that: “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.” Albert Einstein,” Gandhi tweeted.

Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/XkykIxsYKI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2020

The former Congress president also posted a graph along with his tweet which shows the state of the economy and the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in India at the start of March. The live graph then shows how economy has been battered during the lockdown period while the number of deaths has increased.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly targeting the government over the COVID-19 crisis, accusing the government of failing to impose the lockdown properly and completely destroying the country's economy.

Rahul has been holding regular discussions with intellectuals and policy makers like former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, dormer US diplomat Nicholas Burns, Harvard professor Ashish Jha and Swedish physician Johan Giesecke to hold discussions over the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, Rahul launched an indirect attack on the government with an improvised version of Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib’s creation. “Everyone knows the reality of ‘Seema’ (border) but to keep the heart happy, ‘Shah-yad’ it is a good idea,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded to Rahul Gandhi in the form of a poetic attack and tweeted, “When there is a pain in the hand then we should get it treated, but what should one do when the hand is the pain itself.