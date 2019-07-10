Now, ISI aiding eight old and small terror groups operating from Pakistan: Sources

With India acting tough on terrorism, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has now resorted to aiding old and small terror groups operating from Pakistan, say sources. ISI is trying to re-establish and restrengthen eight old terror groups after international pressure on Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen has increased.

These old terror outfits include Sipah-e-Sahaba, Jaish-ul-Adl, Lashkar-e-omer (LeO), Al-Badr, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and Al-Umar-mujahideen (AUM). Sources add that ISI is taking desperate measures due to India's tough stance on combating terrorism.

The Centre has asserted that after the Indian Air Force strikes in Balakot, the infiltration from Pakistan has reduced by 43 per cent. In a written reply to Parliament on Tuesday, the Home Ministry had said that owing to the concentrated and synergised efforts of security forces, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has seen an improvement in the first half of 2019 over the corresponding period of 2018.

"The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border infiltration. Due to concerted and synergized efforts of Security Forces, the security situation in the State has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year over the corresponding period of 2018. Net infiltration has reduced by 43 per cent," Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said.

The IAF had in February 2019 launched a major airstrike inside Pakistan's Balakot targeting terror training camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). After the strike, the intelligence agencies had indicated a shift in Islamabad's strategy against India.

An Intelligence report had suggested that Pakistan is strengthening the security of its military installations and has increased surveillance along the border fearing an attack of greater intensity from India in the future.

The IAF's sudden and precise attack on terror camps had caught Pakistan completely unaware and increased pressure on its armed forces to retaliate, especially after its Air Force failed to carry on its mission successfully inside India following the Balakot airstrikes.

With the Balakot airstrike, India had also indicated a strategic shift in its long-standing ''doctrine of restraint'' which also opened up space for tougher Indian retaliation against Pulwama-like terror attacks, which resulted in the death of at least 40 CRPF personnel.