NTA to release NEET UG 2022 answer key this week at neet.nta.nic.in, check date and time here

NTA to release NEET 2022 Answer Key soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down to check date and time.

Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

NTA to release NEET UG 2022 answer key this week at neet.nta.nic.in, check date and time here

NEET Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer keys soon on its official website neet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest media reports the NTA will release the NEET answer key by this week and the NEET Results 2022 are also expected to be declared by the end of August or the last week of August. 

"The NEET UG 2022 answer key can be expected this week," NTA official told Careers360. NTA will also release the NEET 2022 OMR sheets with recorded responses of the candidates who appeared in the medical entrance exam that was held on July 17 in pen and paper mode. 

Candidates must notice that the NTA has not released any official notice on the release date and time for NEET Answer Key 2022 and an official confirmation is awaited. ALSO READ- Odisha Floods: Schools closed for two days in Puri and THESE CITIES- read here 

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional NEET answer key by paying the applicable fee. After the closing of the objection window, NTA will release the NEET results 2022  along with the final NEET 2022 answer key.

The NEET 2022 result will tentatively be announced in the last week of August. Over 16 lakh students appeared for India’s single largest entrance exam for medical undergraduate courses. ALSO READ- CUET Phase 4 Exam: Technical Glitches continue; students claim exam cancelled

