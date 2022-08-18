Odisha Floods: Over 4.67 lakh people in 12 districts of Odisha have been severely affected by the flood in the Mahanadi river system. The worst affected flood-hit districts are Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Sambalpur and Subarnapur. Meanwhile, in Puri, the district administration has directed all schools, both government and private, to remain closed in the district for two days, in view of the present flood situation in the district. Earlier, all schools in Jagatsinghpur district were shut for two days on August 16 and 17 after several schools in the district were inundated by floodwaters.

In addition to this, as per the same local media reports, schools in Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh have also been closed for everyone's safety. The same reports also mention that Odisha schools in these parts have been asked to stay closed as there is a possibility of inundation of flood water.

The weather department has mentioned that the next 24 hours for the Odisha floods situation are extremely crucial. While there is a likelihood of the risks subsiding, there are still chances of heavy rainfall. Hence, everyone has been asked to take all precautions and keep themselves safe.

According to local media sources, due to the closure of schools in the aforementioned areas, even students and staff have been instructed to wait for formal instructions from their schools before returning. Everyone is recommended to maintain contact with their particular schools for this.