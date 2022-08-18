NewsIndia
ODISHA

Odisha Floods: Schools closed for two days in Puri and THESE CITIES due to floods- Read here

The weather department has mentioned that the next 24 hours for the Odisha floods situation are extremely crucial.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Odisha Floods: Schools closed for two days in Puri and THESE CITIES due to floods- Read here

Odisha Floods: Over 4.67 lakh people in 12 districts of Odisha have been severely affected by the flood in the Mahanadi river system. The worst affected flood-hit districts are Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Sambalpur and Subarnapur. Meanwhile, in Puri, the district administration has directed all schools, both government and private, to remain closed in the district for two days, in view of the present flood situation in the district. Earlier, all schools in Jagatsinghpur district were shut for two days on August 16 and 17 after several schools in the district were inundated by floodwaters.

In addition to this, as per the same local media reports, schools in Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh have also been closed for everyone's safety. The same reports also mention that Odisha schools in these parts have been asked to stay closed as there is a possibility of inundation of flood water.

The weather department has mentioned that the next 24 hours for the Odisha floods situation are extremely crucial. While there is a likelihood of the risks subsiding, there are still chances of heavy rainfall. Hence, everyone has been asked to take all precautions and keep themselves safe.

According to local media sources, due to the closure of schools in the aforementioned areas, even students and staff have been instructed to wait for formal instructions from their schools before returning. Everyone is recommended to maintain contact with their particular schools for this.

Live Tv

OdishaOdisha floodsSchools closedOdisha SchoolsPuriIMDOdisha red alertOdisha orange alertIMD red alertIMD orange alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?