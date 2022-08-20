NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Asst Officer posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, direct link to apply here
Candidates can apply for the NTPC Assistant Officer posts on the official website - careers.ntpc.co.in till August 26, 2022.
NTPC Recruitment 2022: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, NTPC Limited is recruiting Assistant officers in the organisation on 20 vacant posts. The application process for NTPC Assistant officers is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website - careers.ntpc.co.in till August 26, 2022.
NTPC recruitment 2022 vacancy details:
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies of Assistant Officer (Safety).
NTPC recruitment 2022 age limit:
The Upper age limit for the candidates applying for NTPC Assistant Officers (Safety) is 30 years. Click here for Official Notification
NTPC recruitment 2022: Application fee
The application fee for the General/EWS/OBC category is Rs 300 while the SC/ST/XMS category and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.
Here's how to apply for NTPC recruitment 2022
- Visit the official website - careers.ntpc.co.in
- Click on the Jobs and then on link to apply
- Fill the application form and pay the fee
- Submit the NTPC application form and take print out for future reference
NTPC Recruitment - Direct Link
