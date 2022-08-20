NTPC Recruitment 2022: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, NTPC Limited is recruiting Assistant officers in the organisation on 20 vacant posts. The application process for NTPC Assistant officers is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website - careers.ntpc.co.in till August 26, 2022.

NTPC recruitment 2022 vacancy details:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies of Assistant Officer (Safety).

NTPC recruitment 2022 age limit:

The Upper age limit for the candidates applying for NTPC Assistant Officers (Safety) is 30 years. Click here for Official Notification

NTPC recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee for the General/EWS/OBC category is Rs 300 while the SC/ST/XMS category and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Here's how to apply for NTPC recruitment 2022