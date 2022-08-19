NewsIndia
INDIAN COAST GUARD

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Registration begins for Asst Commandant posts at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, direct link here

Candidates can apply for various posts in Indian Coast Guard on the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till September 7, 2022.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Indian Coast Guard has started the application process for the recruitment for Assistant Commandant posts in organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Indian Coast Guard- joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. till September 7.

Indian Coast Guard Jobs: Important dates

Commencement of online application: August 17, 2022
Last Date to apply: September 7, 2022

Indian Coast Guard Vacancy Details

The recruitment Dirve is being conducted to fill up 71 posts in the Indian Coast Guard organisation.

  • General Duty (GD)/ CPL (SSA): 50 Posts
  • Tech (Engg)/ Tech (Elect): 20 Posts
  • Law: 1 Post

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment:  Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check eligibility criteria viz. educational qualification, age limit for above-mentioned post through the official notification given here.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Examination Fees

The examination fees to apply for the posts is Rs 250. SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. ALSO READ- India Post Recruitment: Bumper vacancies! Apply for over 98k posts, check here

Indian Coast Guard Selection Process

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination. Clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG. All candidates will be compulsorily subjected to biometric, photo identification and document verification during various stages of examination.

