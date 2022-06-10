Nupur Sharma row: Internet suspended in West Bengal's Howrah till June 13

Nupur Sharma comment row: After violent protests in parts of West Bengal over now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial religious remarks against Prophet Muhammad, the Internet services have been suspended in West Bengal's Howrah district until June 13 (Monday) effective immediately. According to PTI, the internet services will remain suspended till 6 am on Monday, said an order issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department. However, voice calls and SMS services will remain active, as per the order

Internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of any rumour of unlawful activities, the order said.

The move comes after a request was received from the additional director general and Inspector General of Police (Law and order), in the view of the recent events in some areas, it said.

Howrah, where West Bengal secretariat Nabanna is located, witnessed violent protests since Thursday over the comments made by the now-suspended BJP spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

BJP office vandalised in Howarh

As protests erupted across India over controversial religious remarks by ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad, an office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was torched and vandalised by an angry mob in West Bengal’s Uluberia on Friday. Uluberia falls in the Howrah district of the state where massive violence sparked at different places over Nupur Sharma’s comment.

Nupur Sharma’s comment

Former spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate that led to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and later sparked a huge controversy across the globe with several Islamic countries calling India out for her remarks.

