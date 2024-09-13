Nurse Cuts Off Doctor’s Private Part, Escapes Gang-Rape Attempt In Bihar’s Samstipur

A nurse at a private hospital in Bihar’s Samastipur narrowly escaped a gang-rape attempt, said the state police. The incident occurred in Gangapur under the Musrighararari police station limits, when the medic was concluding her duties at the hospital.

The nurse successfully defended herself by injuring one of the attackers and later reported the incident to the police. She used a blade to injure the private parts of the attacker and fled to a nearby field.

According to police, the prime accused is identified as Dr. Sanjay Kumar, a doctor and administrator at RBS Health Care Centre, along with two of his associates, Awadhesh Kumar and Sunil Kumar Gupta. As per the reports, the assaulters were in the influence of alcohol at the time of the alleged assault.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjay Kumar Pandey confirmed that a police team was promptly deployed to the hospital following a distress call from a nurse. They successfully detained Dr. Sanjay Kumar and his two accomplices. The nurse is now under protective custody while the investigation continues.

DSP Pandey revealed that the suspects had disabled the hospital's CCTV cameras and locked the premises from the inside in an attempt to sexually assault the nurse. He commended the nurse's quick thinking and bravery in the situation.

Police have seized half a bottle of liquor, the blade used by the nurse, blood-stained clothing, and three cellphones. Officials reported that the three men were intoxicated before attempting to assault the nurse and will face additional charges under Bihar's prohibition laws, as the state is dry.

This incident follows the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. That brutal crime sparked nationwide protests and an indefinite strike by junior doctors in West Bengal, drawing attention to the persistent safety issues faced by medical professionals, especially women.