ODISHA ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Odisha Assembly Election: BJP Appoints Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav For Electing Next CM

BJP spokesperson informed that the swearing-in ceremony of the New Chief Minister of Odisha will be going held on June 12.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 06:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed two senior leaders including Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as its central observers tasked with overseeing the appointment of the Chief Minister of Odisha. 

The BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh announced on Sunday through the official release. 

"The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Mr. Rajnath Singh, Union Minister, Government of India, and Mr. Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister, Government of India, as central observers for the election of the leader of the party's legislative assembly in Odisha," the release read, ANI reported.

However, both the BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav took oath as Cabinet Ministers on June 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson and also in charge of the oath-taking ceremony Dillip Mohanty said that the swearing-in ceremony of the New Chief Minister of Odisha will be going held on June 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present during the swearing-in ceremony.

"The oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of the newly-elected BJP Government in Odisha will now be held on June 12. PM Modi will be present for the oath ceremony," he said.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP secured 78 seats out of 147 assembly seats while BJD won 51 seats, which is way behind the majority mark of 74.  The Congress managed 14 seats in the assembly election. 

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and close aide of caretaker Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, VK Pandian resigned from active politics. He made this announcement on Sunday following the party's defeat in the Odisha assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

