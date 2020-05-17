Odisha urges Centre to suspend Shramik special trains from May 18 for 3 days due to cyclone Amphan

Hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the cyclonic storm Amphan is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of May 18, PK Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha on cyclonic Storm Amphan, said that Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Ganjam districts of the state may be affected due to the cyclonic storm.

Jena added that the Chief Secretary has requested Union Cabinet Secretary to consider suspending 'shramik special' trains from May18 for 3 days in the coastal areas. He also said that Odisha CM Navin Patnaik held a review meeting with all concerned officials and district administrations over Amphan preparedness and has advised pre-positioning of NDRF, fire service teams, alternate drinking water supply, manpower with equipment for road clearance.

According to IMD, cycline Amphan is very likely to move north-northwestwards till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coasts during May 18-20.

It is expected that light to moderate rainfall will be received at many places in coastal Odisha with heavy falls at isolated places from May 18 evening, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on May 19 and isolated heavy rainfall over northeast Odisha on May 20. The coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at a few places on May 19, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on May 20.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into Odisha-West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts during May 18-20 and those out at sea have been advised to return to the coast. Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from May 18 onwards.