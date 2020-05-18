Offices, buses, restaurants and shops — Here's what is allowed and what is prohibited in lockdown 4.0

New Delhi: A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension of coronavirus lockdown across the country to May 31, several states released their new guidelines, most of which included allowing bus services, markets and takeaway facility from restaurants.

Here, we bring to you the fresh guidelines issued by some of states:

Delhi:

Allowed:

Private offices can open at full strength, but they should try that most of the staff works from home.

People boarding buses in the city will have to be screened first. Four-wheeler vehicles, including taxis, will be allowed with only two passengers.

Two-wheelers will be permitted but no pillion riders

Markets will open but shops will open on Odd-Even basis.

Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators.

Restaurants can open for home-delivery.

Construction activities and trucks carrying goods will be allowed in Delhi.

A total of 50 people can attend marriage functions, while 20 people can take part in funerals.

Closed:

Delhi Metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls, spas and saloons will remain closed.

Dine-in facility at restaurants will continue to remain prohibited.

Any kind of religious gathering will remain banned.

Trans-border workers will not be allowed.

West Bengal

The state has divided the containment zones into three parts. The zones will be defined as Zone A - Affected Zone, with a total lockdown; Zone B - Buffer Zone, with some relaxations, Zone C - Clean, no lockdown rule imposed.

Allowed:

After May 21, all shops big and small will be reopened except for the ones in containment zones.

Saloon, beauty parlours can open with social distancing. Tools used at saloon, beauty parlours must be sterilised and sanitised compulsorily.

To allow hawkers to ply their trade, local police and administration teams have been allotted time to check whether the vendors can open on alternate days.

Masks, gloves have been made compulsory for all shopkeepers and hawkers, also sanitisation is mandatory.

Hotels can open with social distancing norms.

Buses have been permitted to ply on the roads. Autos can ply with two persons.

Sports and sporting activities in stadiums can resume but with no audience.

Not allowed:

Restaurants in the state cannot open for now.

Karnataka:

Allowed:

Buses of all four state-run Road Transport Corporations would ply from Tuesday. Private buses have also been allowed but with a maximum of 30 people on board at a time.

Train services between stations in Karnataka have been permitted from Tuesday.

Strict lockdown measures will be in force in containment zones, while economic activities will be permitted in other areas.

Inter-state transport services of buses, cars and trains; the opening of shops other than the ones in malls allowed.

Autos, taxis can ply on the roads with two passengers apart from the person driving. Taxi cabs have also been allowed but with three passengers plus the driver.

It is mandatory to wear face masks and follow the social distancing rule.

While BMTC, KSRTC, NWKSRTC, NEKSRTC will function outside the containment zones from Tuesday morning.

Not allowed:

People from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be allowed entry in a staggered manner.

On Sundays there will be a complete lockdown in the state.

Kerala:

Govt allows public transport in a restricted manner within increased travel fare to compensate for the shortage of passengers.

Punjab:

Public bus services will resume from May 20 on select routes within Punjab with 50 per cent occupancy.

Four-wheelers and cab aggregator would be limited to one driver and two passengers.

Barbershops and haircut salons have been allowed in the state with the condition of no over-crowding.

For rickshaws and auto-rickshaws with one driver or puller and two passengers will be allowed.

For two-wheelers and bicycles, it would be limited to one rider or wife and husband or with one minor child.

OPDs in government and private hospitals have been allowed.

Restaurants have only been allowed to operate for home delivery and takeaway in a staggered manner.

Gujarat:

Markets, shops in non-containment zones allowed to open.

Andhra Pradesh:

Bus services with half of the capacity to resume in the state.

Takeaways from restaurants allowed.

Night curfew in the state will continue from 7 PM to 5AM the next day and shops and establishments will be allowed to do business from 7 AM to 7 PM.