chain-snatchers

On camera: Internet lauds brave mother-daughter duo for thrashing bike-borne chain-snatcher in Delhi

A mother and her daughter bravely fought off a bike-borne chain-snatcher in Delhi's Nangloi area. The CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on August 30, has gone viral on social media now. 

Play

New Delhi: A mother and her daughter bravely fought off a bike-borne chain-snatcher in Delhi's Nangloi area. The CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on August 30, has gone viral on social media now. 

The video shows the woman and her young daughter getting off a rickshaw and crossing the road when two men on a bike come towards them. The pillion rider snatches the lady's chain but she and her daughter get hold of him. The duo pulls his hand, which forces him to get off the bike and thrash him.

Soon, people passing by from there also gather to help the mother and daughter and beat him up. However, amidst this, the other rider flees from the spot. 

Watch the video here:

The brave act of the mother-daughter duo has garnered a whole lot of praise for them. The internet just cannot stop admiring their swift action against the chain-snatchers.    

"This made my day. What a courageous lady she is," read a post lauding the woman while another user wrote "Bravo."

chain-snatchersDelhiwoman fights with chain-snatchers
