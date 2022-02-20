On UP polling day, Mayawati's 'no employment' attack on BJP

New Delhi: As the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh has begun Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who kept a low profile during the assembly polls campaigning, attacked the ruling BJP and urged voters to oust them for making fake promises of generating employment.

In a fierce attack made over a series of tweets, the BSP chief that the voters must throw the ruling government out of power to get rid of all fake promises of jobs and employment creation.

1. यूपी के 16 ज़िलों के 59 विधान सभा की सीटों पर आज तीसरे चरण के मतदान में सभी बढ़ चढ़कर अपना वोट जरूर डालें तथा अपने वोट से अपना उद्धार खुद करें। साथ ही, विरोधी दलों के हर प्रकार के छद्म व अनवरत् छलावे से मुक्ति के लिए यूपी में सत्ता का सुखद परिवर्तन भी जरूरी। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 20, 2022

In another tweet, she said, "ruling party`s wrong policies which made the poor people poorer, should not be trusted anymore and that BSP should be trusted."Mayawati added, "the biggest failure of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is not being able to provide employment to the people.

In fact, the employment opportunities that were there were also snatched away from the people" she added, "the biggest responsibility of the government in current time is to give livelihood opportunities to the people."

The third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, which will see 59 constituencies going to polls, began at 7 am. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this round.

Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election.

The BJP has pitted the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh`s uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from the Jaswantnagar seat.

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10.

Live TV