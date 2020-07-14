West Bengal: One arrested in Hemtabad BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray's death

Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Tuesday (July 14) arrested one person in connection with the death of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray. This is the first such arrest made by the police.

Ray was found hanging at a shop near his home in Bindal village on Monday (July 13) morning. His family alleged that he was killed and then hanged. The BJP demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of Debendra Nath Roy.

On Tuesday, a post-mortem report stated that Ray's death was due to hanging and no other injury marks were found on his body.

A BJP delegation also met President Ram Nath Kovind and cited 'political killings' in West Bengal. The delegation sought the dismissal of the ruling Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee in the state, confirmed party MP Raju Bista.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh called it a 'cold-blooded murder' which 'is shocking and unfortunate'. He asked for a CBI investigation as the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) 'will not do fair enquiry.'

"The cold-blooded murder of Hemtabad BJP MLA is shocking and unfortunate. We demand a CBI investigation as State Government will not do fair enquiry. We will do protests all across the state...," he tweeted along with a video.



A suicide note was found from the pocket of Ray. The note mentions the names of two persons and reads, "these two people are responsible for my death". The names are not being shared by the police as their role need to be investigated.