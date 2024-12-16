Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2832209https://zeenews.india.com/india/one-nation-one-election-bill-to-be-tabled-in-lok-sabha-on-tuesday-2832209.html
NewsIndia
ONE NATION ONE ELECTION

One Nation One Election Bill To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha On Tuesday: Report

According to reports, the two bills related to the simultaneous polls - The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill) - could be brought either on Tuesday or later this week after the House passes the first batch of supplementary demands for grants listed for Monday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 08:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

One Nation One Election Bill To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha On Tuesday: Report

The Union Government has deferred the tabling of the One Nation One Election bill in Lok Sabha and priority has been given to the passage of supplementary demands for grants. According to reports, the government has deferred the introduction of bills related to 'one nation one election' in the Lok Sabha till after the completion of financial business.

According to reports, the two bills related to the simultaneous polls - The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill) - could be brought either on Tuesday or later this week after the House passes the first batch of supplementary demands for grants listed for Monday.

The updated list of business issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat does not include the two bills originally expected on Monday's agenda. However, the government retains the option to introduce legislative items at the last minute through a 'Supplementary List of Business,' subject to the Lok Sabha Speaker's approval.

Last week, the two bills—pertaining to the implementation of simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies—were circulated among members in accordance with procedural rules.

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to conclude on December 20.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK