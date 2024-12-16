One Nation One Election Bill To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha On Tuesday: Report

The Union Government has deferred the tabling of the One Nation One Election bill in Lok Sabha and priority has been given to the passage of supplementary demands for grants. According to reports, the government has deferred the introduction of bills related to 'one nation one election' in the Lok Sabha till after the completion of financial business.

According to reports, the two bills related to the simultaneous polls - The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill) - could be brought either on Tuesday or later this week after the House passes the first batch of supplementary demands for grants listed for Monday.

The updated list of business issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat does not include the two bills originally expected on Monday's agenda. However, the government retains the option to introduce legislative items at the last minute through a 'Supplementary List of Business,' subject to the Lok Sabha Speaker's approval.

Last week, the two bills—pertaining to the implementation of simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies—were circulated among members in accordance with procedural rules.

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to conclude on December 20.