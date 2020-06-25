Only 4.16% of coronavirus COVID-19 patients in India required ventilator support: Government official

Out of total coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India, only 4.16% (7,423 people) required ventilator support, a government official was quoted as saying by ANI. The official added that 27,317 COVID-19 patients (nearly 15.34 per cent) require an ICU setting and 28,301 patients (15.89 per cent) were provided oxygen support.

According Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 4,56,183 and the death toll climbed to 14,476 till 8 AM on Wednesday (June 24). India recorded 465 fatalities and a record single-day spike of new cases 15,968 in the last 24 hours. "Cumulative number of cases till June 23, 6 pm -- ICU: 27,317 (15.34 per cent); ventilator: 7,423 (4.16 per cent) and oxygen: 28,301 (15.89 per cent)," said the official.

"In total active cases as on June 23, 2.57 per cent were in ICU as against 2.53 per cent as on June 22. While 0.54 per cent were on ventilators and 2.99 per cent on oxygen as against with 2.82 per cent as on June 22," added the official. The Union Health Ministry stressed on Wednesday that the number of patients recovering from COVID-19 is growing too and 2,58,684 patients have been cured so far. According to the ministry, the recovery rate is 56.71 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients.

"India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population in the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) situation report 154 on June 22 noted that India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population. India's cases of death per lakh population are 1.00 while the global average is more than six times at 6.04," stated the ministry.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), since rigorous testing, meticulous tracking and proper treatment is the only way to curb the spread of deadly virus , the ICMR has advised all state governments, public and private institutions to scale-up testing for COVID-19 as soon as possible. On June 23, 21,51,95 sample tests were conducted in India. The ICMR informed that there was a total of 992 labs to conduct COVID-19 tests, the number of government labs has been increased to 726 and private labs to 266.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst coronavirus-hit state in the country with a total tally of 1,39,010 cases, including 6,531 deaths. Delhi has now raced ahead of Tamil Nadu to record the second highest COVID-19 cases.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 28,371 cases and 1,710 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (18,893), Rajasthan (15,627), Madhya Pradesh (12,261), West Bengal (14,728) and Haryana (11,520).