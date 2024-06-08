As the new NDA cabinet takes shape, Himachal Pradesh is poised for significant political shifts. JP Nadda, the BJP national president from the state, is expected to join Team NDA. If Nadda becomes a Union minister, it would be essential to bring former Union minister Anurag Thakur from Himachal into the organization. Additionally, Kangana Ranaut, with her strong claim from the women's quota, is another key figure to watch. If Himachal does not receive due importance in the NDA cabinet, state leaders will turn their focus inward, potentially weakening the position of current Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur.

The clarity will come after tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony, but in Delhi's political corridors, Nadda and Anurag Thakur are seen as competitors. Despite the BJP not achieving a full majority during Nadda's tenure as president, Anurag Thakur managed to secure a lead in the parliamentary seat, although assembly seats lagged. This dynamic is fueling ongoing debates and claims.

All four MPs from Himachal have been elected by the BJP, leading to speculations that both leaders will find roles in the new setup. The longstanding rivalry between JP Nadda and Anurag's father, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, is well-known. In 1998, during Dhumal's chief ministership, the 'HIVINKA' government was formed with Sukh Ram's coalition, and Nadda was a cabinet minister. After resigning from the ministry, Nadda moved to Delhi, eventually becoming party general secretary, Union minister, and party president.

Nadda, who previously contested elections from the Bilaspur assembly constituency, never ran for the Lok Sabha, opting instead for the Rajya Sabha. During his presidency, the party experienced both victories and defeats across states. Nadda has become one of Modi and Amit Shah's closest allies.

Under Modi's tenure, Nadda wielded significant influence in Himachal, indirectly controlling the state. With his term now over and following a significant defeat in Uttar Pradesh, there is speculation that Nadda might be inducted into the cabinet. Whether Modi will make this decision imminently or later is uncertain, but political analysts believe Nadda holds a higher position and stature than Anurag.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, an outspoken celebrity, has entered Himachal politics. It is believed that Jairam Thakur introduced her to the elections to avoid contesting the Lok Sabha polls himself. However, Jairam's position in the state has become unstable. Despite issues with six Congress rebels and three independents, the BJP's grip on the state has weakened, and Sukhu's Congress government has strengthened. While attempting to take credit for Kangana's victory, Jairam failed to manage the state assembly effectively.

With Himachal leaders feeling uneasy at the Center, Jairam faces a tough road ahead as the Leader of the Opposition in the state. He will face challenges from within his own party. Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal's son, Anurag Thakur, has gained the trust of Amit Shah and Modi, focusing on nationalism and public outreach, which could work in his favor.

Ultimately, these decisions will hinge on the coordination and wishes of the NDA's constituent parties. The selection of the new BJP president will also set a new direction for Himachal politics.