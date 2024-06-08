Opposition Left Off Guest List From Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony? Jairam Ramesh Responds

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday mentioned that party officials are yet to receive invitations for Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, June 9, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ramesh noted that only international leaders have been invited for the oath taking ceremony and none of the opposition leaders have received any invitations. He added that if Congress leaders receive invitations, they might attend the ceremony.

“Only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet. When our INDIA alliance leaders receive the invitation, we will think about it,” ANI reported quoting Ramesh.

#WATCH | On the swearing-in ceremony of PM-Designate Narendra Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says, "Only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet. When our INDIA alliance leaders receive the… pic.twitter.com/jlkXZCnMGE — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2024

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India tomorrow at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Alongside him, his council of ministers will also take their oaths.

India invited Presidents Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives, Ahmed Afif of Seychelles, Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as "Prachanda," of Nepal, and Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi.