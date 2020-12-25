Opposition misleading farmers over MSP, it was there and will remain in future too: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP and assured that no one can snatch the MSP system which has been there for a very long time.

“Opposition is misleading the farmers regarding the MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain in the future too,” the Union Home Minister said.

The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain: Union Home Minister Amit Shah https://t.co/3IYFfd42GE pic.twitter.com/TiDvEXroea — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Shah continued by saying that no corporate can snatch away any farmer's land as long as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister of the country. The Home Minister asserted that the provision of MSP will continue and mandis will not be shut down.

Addressing a gathering in Kishangarh village in the national capital, Shah said if farmer organisations felt that any provision of the three new farm laws is against their interests, the Modi government was ready to discuss and consider the same with an open mind.

Shah blamed the Opposition, including Congress, for spreading lies about the minimum support price (MSP) and other provisions of the farm laws.

"The Opposition is speaking brazen lies. I again reiterate that the MSP will continue and the mandis will not be closed. Farmers' welfare is the top-most priority of the Modi government," Shah said.

The years-old demand of one and half times MSP on crops has been implemented by the Modi government during 2014-19, he said.

Shah attended Kisan Samman Nidhi event and also listened to Prime Minister Modi's video interaction with farmers from several states, along with other BJP leaders at a Gaushala in Kishangarh village.

The farmers` protest entered day 30 on Friday. On Thursday, the Central government asked the farmer unions to give them a time and date for the next round of discussions that will be held in Vigyan Bhawan with ministers.

The talks between farmers and the Central government to date has remained inconclusive with scores of farmers sitting at various borders across the national capital as a mark of protest against the new agriculture laws.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.