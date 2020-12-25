Live: PM Modi's virtual interaction with farmers begins, releases Rs 18000 cr aid under PM-Kisan scheme

New Delhi: As the Centre and the farmers' union still look for an amciable solution to end deadlock in regards to the protest against the three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses farmers across six states and releases next batch of financial aid Rs 18,000 crore from the PM-Kisan scheme.

“Tomorrow’s day (Friday) is very important for the country’s Annadatas. Will get the opportunity to release the next installment of PM-Kisan for more than 9 crores farmer families through video conferencing at 12 pm. Will also interact with farmers of many states on this occasion,” the PM tweeted on Thursday.

The PM’s session with farmers is a part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s nationwide outreach to the farmers on December 25, the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Live TV

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on PM Modi's address to farmers: