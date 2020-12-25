Live: PM Modi's virtual interaction with farmers begins, releases Rs 18000 cr aid under PM-Kisan scheme

25 December 2020, 12:25 PM
PM Modi interacts with farmers.
25 December 2020, 12:21 PM
PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers.
25 December 2020, 12:20 PM
PM Narendra Modi will shortly release Rs 18,000 crore under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to over 9 crore farmers. Today, we can say with confidence that the entire amount will reach the farmers' accounts directly. This will greatly benefit the farmers: Union Agriculture Minister
25 December 2020, 12:15 PM
PM Modi will transfer amount/funds under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme to crores of farmers on December 25. Here are 10 quick things you want to know about Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme. Read here
25 December 2020, 12:07 PM
The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi's Mehrauli
25 December 2020, 12:07 PM
PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers today with a click of a button. He is the true well-wisher of farmers: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mehrauli, Delhi.
25 December 2020, 12:02 PM
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "On December 25, nine crore farmers will receive Rs 18,000 crores in their accounts as part of PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Yojna. PM Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest. By last evening, 2 crores farmers have registered themselves for this online event."
25 December 2020, 12:01 PM
Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
25 December 2020, 12:00 PM
BJP general secretary Arun Singh told reporters that the party has made arrangements for farmers' participation in more than 19,000 venues across the country, and the party's members will also be present. In Uttar Pradesh alone, more than 3,000 venues have been chosen, he said. While one crore farmers will directly participate, over five crore of them will hear Modi's speech, he claimed, saying the party will observe the exercise like a festival. "Despite protests in some places, the country's farmers have been standing with Modi," Singh said, citing a number of government schemes to benefit them.
25 December 2020, 11:59 AM
The Prime Minister will have a conversation with farmers from six different states during the event. The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion.