Delhi-UP border closed, heavy security deployed as farmers threaten to intensify agitation

New Delhi: Farmers ongoing protest at the Delhi borders has entered 30th day on Friday (December 25).

The farmer unions are protesting against the recently introduced three farm laws. The farmer unions are demanding to repeal all the tree farm laws.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana have been camping at various border points of the national capital.

Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar had met with farmer representatives on Thursday (December 24). 60 members from Kisaan Majdoor Sangh and 21 from Kisan Sena separately met the minister and displayed their support for the new farm laws.

Amid the farmers' protests, Security forces have been deployed at the Delhi- Uttar Pradesh border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release next instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN at 12 noon through a video conference on Friday (December 25). Speaking about the event, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that, " On December 25, nine crore farmers will receive Rs 18,000 crores in their accounts as part of PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Yojna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest. By last evening, 2 crores farmers have registered themselves for this online event."