Now, Kisan Mall at Delhi's Tikri border to provide daily items to protesting farmers 'free of cost'

An international NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation) Khalsa Aid has set up a ‘Kisan Mall’ at the Tikri border in Delhi to provide items of daily use for free of cost to them.

Now, Kisan Mall at Delhi&#039;s Tikri border to provide daily items to protesting farmers ‘free of cost’

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protest by the farmers against the Centre’s farm laws, an international NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation) Khalsa Aid has set up a ‘Kisan Mall’ at the Tikri border in Delhi to provide items of daily use for free of cost to them.

The racks are stocked with toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps, oil, shampoo, vaseline, combs, mufflers, heating pads, knee caps, thermal suits, shawls and blankets, among other things.

"We distribute issue a token to farmers through Khalsa Aid with which they can procure items from Kisan Mall. They arrive here with a token. We have made a list of things available. All things which are of daily use are available here. Khalsa aid volunteers pick things as per the requirements of farmers and give it to them in the bag. We distribute over 500 tokens every day," Guru Charan, the store manager said, according to ANI.

On December 11, Khalsa Aid had set up a foot massage centre for farmers who continue their protest against the farm laws at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). 

The farmers` protest entered day 30 on Friday. On Thursday, the Central government asked the farmer unions to give them a time and date for the next round of discussions that will be held in Vigyan Bhawan with ministers.

The talks between farmers and the Central government to date has remained inconclusive with scores of farmers sitting at various borders across the national capital as a mark of protest against the new agriculture laws.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

