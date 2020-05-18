Opposition using state machinery to target BJP workers, critics: JP Nadda

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Monday (May 18) target the Opposition, accusing it of misusing state machinery to silence dissent in the states it governs. Without taking name of any states, Nadda, in a series of tweets, asked the Opposition parties to adhere to political arguments when questioned on their failing.

Nadda also assured BJP workers that the party stands behind them.

"In the last few days, it has been observed that in opposition ruled states, the state machinery has been used unfairly to target BJP workers and independent voices on social media, critical of the local government's handling of Covid. In a vibrant democracy, this is unacceptable," the first of the BJP chief's tweets read.

"Culture of debate and criticism of those in public life is an integral part of our democratic process but using state agencies at your disposal to silence dissent is unbecoming of those in power. Opposition should adhere to political arguments, when questioned on their failing," read his second tweet.

"We will defend your right to free speech and resist these tyrannical forces in the democratic framework," Nadda assured BJP workers and well-wishers.

There have been incidents of police cases in states like Maharashtra and West Bengal, both ruled by opposition parties, over alleged "fake" reports related to coronavirus developments.

The Opposition has said that criminal cases have been registered in BJP-ruled states as well, including in Gujarat, over media reports that did not go down well with governments there.