INDIA-CANADA ROW

Oswasi Demands Discussion On India-Canada Row In Parliament Special Session

Nijjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

New Delhi: Amid a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Oswasi demanded a discussion in the Parliament Special Session. "Tomorrow is the last day of the Parliament and we demand a discussion should be held on the issue. Government should hold a discussion on this in Parliament," Oswasi demanded.  

The statement from the Oswasi came amidst tensions in India-Canada relations after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday alleged that the Indian government was behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

Trudeau during a debate in the Canadian Parliament, claimed his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

The allegations made by the Canadian Prime Minister and foreign minister were rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs in India which dubbed the statements as absurd."We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of the Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated" the statement said.

