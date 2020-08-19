Over 64000 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours, India's tally climbs to 2767274

New Delhi: As many as 64,531 new coronavirus COVID-19 infections and 1,092 fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours, India's tally mounts to 27,67,273 while the death toll climbed to 52,889 on Wednesday, said the Health Ministry.

Out of the total cases, recoveries have crossed the 20-lakh mark and surged to 20,37,870 with 60,091 with more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to nearly 73.18 per cent. The active cases in the country stands at 6,76,514.

The country had touched the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and has added over 7-lakh cases in the next 12 days.

India had registered its first fatality on March 13 and crossed the 25,000-mark on July 17, in a span of a month added atleast 27,000 deaths have been reported. Though, the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.92 per cent, the ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 6,15,477 cases and 20,687 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,49,654 cases and 6,007 deaths. The southern state is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,17,42,782 samples have been tested up to August 18 with 8,01,518 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India continues to be the third worst-hit country worldwide after the US with 54,80,487 cases and 1,71,687 fatalities, and Brazil with 33,59,570 cases and 1,09,888 deaths. The number of COVID-19 cases around the world has surpassed 2.2 crore.