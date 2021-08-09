Over 8000 Myanmar nationals crossed into India since coup: Defence Ministry

New Delhi: More than 8000 Myanmar nationals crossed into India since the country saw a coup in February, the Defence Ministry in a statement in Parliament said today. Of the more than 8000, more than 5,500 have been "pushed back" while over 25000 are still in India.

In response to a question, minister of state in Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt said, "At the Indo-Myanmar Border, a post-military coup which came into effect from February 1, 2021, 8486 Myanmar nationals/refugees crossed over into India, out of which 5796 were pushed back and 2690 are still in India."

This is for the first time India has given details on the influx of refugees since the coup in the country. Many states in India's northeast have seen an influx of refugees from Myanmar following the coup. Chief Minister of the Indian state of Mizoram Zoramthanga had even called on the center to accept the incoming refugees from Myanmar. Remember India is not a party to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol and the issue is dealt with administratively by New Delhi.

Earlier this year, the Indian foreign ministry said that it is dealing with the situation "as per our laws and humanitarian considerations". In response to a number of questions on the situation in Myanmar, the spokesperson of India's ministry of external affairs Arindam Bagchi said, "We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar."

He reiterated New Delhi's stance, calling for "release of political prisoners" and extended support to "any attempts at resolving the current situation, including through the efforts of ASEAN", pointing further that, India has been engaging with its "international interlocutors and at the UN Security Council in an effort to play a balanced and constructive role."

Also read: No cases of infiltration reported at Indo-China border this year: Defence Ministry

Live TV