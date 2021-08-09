हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Infiltration

No cases of infiltration reported at Indo-China border this year: Defence Ministry
New Delhi: No cases of infiltration have been reported at the Indo-China border this year, the Ministry of Defence informed Parliament on Monday. The Defence Ministry`s response came as the reply to the unstarred question in Rajya Sabha. 

As per the report submitted by the security forces to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the number of infiltration attempts at the Indo-Pakistan border was 33, 11 infiltrators were killed and 20 infiltrators were apprehended during 2021 (till June 30, 2021). 

At Indo-Bangladesh Border, there were 441 infiltration attempts, 740 infiltrators were apprehended while one infiltrator was killed. Ministry of Defence further informed that 11 illegal infiltrators along Indo-Nepal Border have been apprehended this year (till June 30, 2021). 

"No cases of infiltration have been reported at Indo-China Border," said the Defence Ministry.

"At the Indo-Myanmar Border, a post-military coup which came into effect from February 1, 2021, 8,486 Myanmar nationals/refugees crossed over into India, out of which 5,796 were pushed back and 2,690 are still in India. Infiltrators apprehended by the Border Guarding Forces are handed over to the concerned state police," according to Defence Ministry statement. 

InfiltrationIndo-China borderDefence MinistryParliamentIndia-China border dispute
