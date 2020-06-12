Pakistan troops target Indian posts in 4 villages at Hajipeer sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri

New Delhi: In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops again resorted to unprovoked firing upon the Indian posts in four villages of Baramullah at Hajipeer sector in Uri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the Pakistani Rangers started heavy mortar shelling at around 9:15 on Friday (June 12). Indian Army troops guarding the borderline retaliated resulting in exchanges.

SSP Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said, "The ceasefire was violated by Pakistan and shelling is going on in four villages of Uri including Churanda, Hathlanga, Gowhalan and Hajipeer since 9.15 am in the morning. it’s However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported in the firing."

However, due to heavy mortar shelling from the Pakistan side, panic gripped locals of those four villages. Earlier in the week, several houses were damaged and a few animals were also killed in the intense firing and mortar shelling from across the border along the LoC.

According to officials, Pakistan deliberately violates ceasefire along the Line of Control to provide cover to terrorists infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir valley; however, their attempts are foiled by alert forces on the Indian side.

However, reports state that some terrorists have some managed to cross the Line of Control, but are on radar of security forces.