हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Baba Ramdev

Pakistan understands only the language of war, says Yoga Guru Ramdev

Ramdev expressed dismay over February 14's Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed by a suicide bomber owing allegiance to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Pakistan understands only the language of war, says Yoga Guru Ramdev

HARIDWAR: Yoga Guru Ramdev on Sunday said that Pakistan only understands the language of war. “We should war with Pakistan as Islamabad does not understand any other language,” Ramdev was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ramdev expressed dismay over February 14's Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed by a suicide bomber owing allegiance to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

“No one is purified without war. We have no complaints against the people of Pakistan, but those in power are naïve and will not understand without a war. We have been talking to them for the last 70 years and we have lost over 50,000 people,” he said.

“There is no point of sacrificing our jawans. There should be a war to solve the matter for once and all,” Ramdev added. 

The yoga guru praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and calls him a strong dynamic leader. He added that the nation expects the Prime Minister to take a strong step against Pakistan for backing the Pulwama attack.

“The time, and the kind of war—all this will be decided by our Prime Minister Modi since he holds the position to take the final call. The nation certainly expects a strong step from a leader of his stature,” he said.

Ramdev reiterated that the fight is against terrorism and anti-national forces, and not against Kashmiris. “Our fight is against terrorists and anti-nationals, and not against Kashmiris,” he said. 

(with ANI inputs)

Tags:
Baba RamdevBaba Ramdev PakistanRamdev Pakistan warRamdev Pulwama Pakistan war
Next
Story

Delhi court to hear MJ Akbar's defamation plea on MeToo allegations against journalist Priya Ramani today

Must Watch

PT57S

Bangladesh: Attempt to hijack plane foiled, suspect killed

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close